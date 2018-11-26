Christopher Anthony Harrison Buys 4,750 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $149,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at $605,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.44. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $66.47.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 1.54%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,993,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,918,000 after buying an additional 96,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,131,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,748,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,649,000 after buying an additional 502,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,058,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,687,000 after buying an additional 315,299 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 28.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,862,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,580,000 after buying an additional 629,593 shares during the period.

BECN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James set a $45.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Christopher Anthony Harrison Buys 4,750 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/christopher-anthony-harrison-buys-4750-shares-of-beacon-roofing-supply-inc-becn-stock.html.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.