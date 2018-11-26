Chubb Ltd (CB) Holdings Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575,597 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Chubb worth $54,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Kidder Stephen W grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 48,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 52,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total transaction of $2,086,508.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,263,399.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $31,985,278.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,326 shares in the company, valued at $222,124,804.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,007 shares of company stock worth $34,077,406. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of CB opened at $131.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The firm has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/chubb-ltd-cb-holdings-reduced-by-mitsubishi-ufj-trust-banking-corp.html.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.