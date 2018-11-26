Chubb Ltd (CB) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,848,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,976,000 after buying an additional 488,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,153,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,643,000 after buying an additional 175,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,737,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,339,000 after buying an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its holdings in Chubb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 6,706,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,315,000 after buying an additional 251,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,610,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,682,000 after purchasing an additional 504,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,971 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $2,086,508.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,263,399.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 227,994 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $31,985,278.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,583,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,124,804.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,007 shares of company stock worth $34,077,406. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $131.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

