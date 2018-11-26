Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (CHT) Given $36.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $36.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Chunghwa Telecom an industry rank of 96 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHT. HSBC downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

CHT traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $34.71. 75,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,704. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 17,593.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 50,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50,668 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 70,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

