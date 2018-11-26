Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) Stake Lowered by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,424,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,007 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises about 1.2% of Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $262,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 937.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $107,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $129,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $142,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $65.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $67.93.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.06.

In other news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 16,780 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,090,196.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,736.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $965,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,811.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,780 shares of company stock worth $21,985,047 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

