Chuy’s (CHUY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Chuy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stephens lowered Chuy’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.57.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $21.97 on Friday. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $372.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.15.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Chuy’s had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 23.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at about $342,000.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

