CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 340,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,381,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825,344 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,280,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,808 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,044,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,879 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,830,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,662,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $521,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 85.49% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $330,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 61,600 shares of company stock worth $940,079 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Macquarie reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

