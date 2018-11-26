CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,263 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $30,977.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $68,055.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,740.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $61.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12,004.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

