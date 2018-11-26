CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc (MSF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc (NYSE:MSF) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 917,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 118,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund by 36.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund by 42.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $14.93 and a 52 week high of $19.86.

