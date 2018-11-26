CIGNA Co. (CI) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,909 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CIGNA by 16,751.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 218,436 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIGNA during the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CIGNA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CIGNA by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CIGNA by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 30,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CIGNA alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. ValuEngine upgraded CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CIGNA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their target price on CIGNA from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.29.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 21,189 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total transaction of $4,513,045.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,938,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $46,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,252 shares of company stock worth $5,164,402 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $211.16 on Monday. CIGNA Co. has a 52-week low of $163.02 and a 52-week high of $227.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.39. CIGNA had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. CIGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CIGNA Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CIGNA Co. (CI) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/cigna-co-ci-position-increased-by-zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank.html.

About CIGNA

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for CIGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.