City (CHCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of City in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of CHCO stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.87. 28,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,319. City has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $83.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. City had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $51.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that City will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $322,866.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,679. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 374,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,195,000 after buying an additional 29,235 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of City by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of City during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

