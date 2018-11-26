ClearPoll 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,288.00 (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. One ClearPoll token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00002693 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. ClearPoll has a total market capitalization of $705,051.00 and $4,288.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.43 or 0.03246686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026238 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00129507 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00188363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.84 or 0.08471454 BTC.

ClearPoll Profile

ClearPoll’s genesis date was October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. ClearPoll’s official website is polltokens.io.

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClearPoll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

