Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Receives $57.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Cann assumed coverage on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CLVS stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.06. 1,683,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,790. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $876.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.07. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $69.02.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 390.65% and a negative return on equity of 108.92%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,551,000 after purchasing an additional 104,655 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 27.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 878,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after purchasing an additional 187,071 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 185,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Point Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 534.1% during the third quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 82,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 69,430 shares during the period.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

