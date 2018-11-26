CMC Metals (CMB) Trading 33.3% Higher

CMC Metals Ltd (CVE:CMB) rose 33.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 136,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 67,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

About CMC Metals (CVE:CMB)

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for silver-zinc-lead deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous and partial claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in southwest Yukon; and the Golden Point project, which comprises 87 claims covering an area of 1,518 hectares located in the Skeena Natural Resource region.

