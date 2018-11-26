CNX Resources Corp (CNX) Holdings Lowered by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. trimmed its position in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,281 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter worth about $162,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 36.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $463,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNX Resources from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

NYSE CNX opened at $13.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 0.71. CNX Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $18.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.23 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 54.81% and a return on equity of 3.73%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

