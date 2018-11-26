Coin2Play (C2P) One Day Volume Hits $7,216.00

Coin2Play (CURRENCY:C2P) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, Coin2Play has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Coin2Play has a total market cap of $0.00 and $7,216.00 worth of Coin2Play was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin2Play coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00026312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.02748288 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00129131 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00191758 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.01 or 0.08482541 BTC.

About Coin2Play

Coin2Play’s total supply is 6,911,194 coins. Coin2Play’s official website is coin2play.io. Coin2Play’s official Twitter account is @coin2play.

Coin2Play Coin Trading

Coin2Play can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin2Play directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin2Play should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin2Play using one of the exchanges listed above.

