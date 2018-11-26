Comerica Bank Buys 3,562 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 149.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,058 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 49.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,739,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,779 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 182.7% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,974,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,109,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,898,000 after purchasing an additional 702,311 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 335.2% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 714,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,973,000 after purchasing an additional 549,988 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $42.86 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a one year low of $37.22 and a one year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.21). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $14.86 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the property, power, and infrastructure sectors. Its property business includes owning and managing office properties, developing master planned residential communities, and offering clients bridge and mezzanine lending, alternative assets funds, and financial and advisory services.

