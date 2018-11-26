Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Korn/Ferry International (KFY)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,237 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Korn/Ferry International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 127,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Korn/Ferry International by 11.5% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in Korn/Ferry International by 102.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Korn/Ferry International by 6.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Korn/Ferry International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Korn/Ferry International from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.40.

Korn/Ferry International stock opened at $46.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Korn/Ferry International has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $68.98.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $465.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.24 million. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

