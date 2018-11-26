Comerica Bank Purchases 27,209 Shares of The Medicines Company (MDCO)

Comerica Bank raised its position in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of The Medicines worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in The Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,193,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Medicines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Medicines by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Medicines by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 127,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in The Medicines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 707,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Medicines alerts:

In related news, CEO Clive Meanwell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $1,965,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,853,197.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher T. Cox acquired 50,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $992,419.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,876.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price target on The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Medicines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Cowen set a $46.00 price target on The Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of The Medicines stock opened at $21.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The Medicines Company has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of ($3.30) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. The Medicines had a negative return on equity of 1,477.75% and a negative net margin of 668.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Medicines Company will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Comerica Bank Purchases 27,209 Shares of The Medicines Company (MDCO)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/comerica-bank-purchases-27209-shares-of-the-medicines-company-mdco.html.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, provides medicines to treat acute and intensive care patients. The company markets Angiomax, an intravenous direct thrombin inhibitor used as an anticoagulant in combination with aspirin in patients with unstable angina undergoing percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty, and for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention in the United States.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.