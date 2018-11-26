Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Insider Daniel D. Callahan Sells 1,500 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) insider Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $98,865.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,032.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.19. 433,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,338. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.91 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 30.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 224.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Insider Daniel D. Callahan Sells 1,500 Shares” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/commerce-bancshares-inc-cbsh-insider-daniel-d-callahan-sells-1500-shares.html.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.