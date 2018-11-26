Commerzbank Analysts Give Metro (B4B3) a €15.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

B4B3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. equinet set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Metro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Baader Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price target on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.46 ($15.65).

Shares of Metro stock opened at €12.79 ($14.87) on Friday. Metro has a one year low of €15.12 ($17.58) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of August 2, 2018, it operated 764 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names in 25 European and Asian countries. The company's stores primarily serve hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities.

