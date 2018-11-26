Commonwealth Bank of Australia Buys New Stake in QEP Resources Inc (QEP)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 48,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in QEP Resources by 80.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QEP Resources by 7,219.0% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 23,173 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QEP shares. Williams Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of QEP Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.66.

QEP opened at $8.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.35. QEP Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.45 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QEP Resources Profile

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

