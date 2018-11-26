Commonwealth Bank of Australia Buys Shares of 33,400 Outfront Media Inc (OUT)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OUT. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OUT opened at $20.50 on Monday. Outfront Media Inc has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Outfront Media had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

