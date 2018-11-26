Commonwealth Bank of Australia Purchases 12,800 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 261.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,672,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406,554 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $87,793,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3,360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,026,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,529 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 378,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 864,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,160,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,605,000 after purchasing an additional 808,488 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $38.70 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-purchases-12800-shares-of-ishares-msci-brazil-etf-ewz.html.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.