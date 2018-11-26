Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 9,442 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $23.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

