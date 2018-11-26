Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $278,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $291,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $381,000.

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $46.42 on Monday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $46.33 and a 12 month high of $49.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

