Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.35 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,614 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,058 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $103,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5,991.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 79.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $172,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour acquired 17,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $235,805.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,768,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,018.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $93,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.03.

Shares of HBAN opened at $14.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.26. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 29.13%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

