Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 13,761 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (TER)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,761 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,491,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,587,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,507,000 after purchasing an additional 49,232 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,655,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 18.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,026,000 after purchasing an additional 266,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TER stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teradyne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Teradyne from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.70.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

