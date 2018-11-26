Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 2,518 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,996,000 after acquiring an additional 117,686 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,253,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,770,000 after acquiring an additional 124,489 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 680,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,611,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 469,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 2.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 338,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 23,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $5,052,835.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,986 shares in the company, valued at $223,583,182.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.89, for a total transaction of $542,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $213.50 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.09 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.11.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $101.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.63.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

