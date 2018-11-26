Comparing IBC Advanced Alloys (IAALF) and Broadwind Energy (BWEN)

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) and Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get IBC Advanced Alloys alerts:

IBC Advanced Alloys has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadwind Energy has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and Broadwind Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBC Advanced Alloys 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadwind Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IBC Advanced Alloys and Broadwind Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBC Advanced Alloys $19.40 million 0.39 -$700,000.00 N/A N/A Broadwind Energy $146.79 million 0.18 -$3.64 million ($0.55) -3.00

IBC Advanced Alloys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Broadwind Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Broadwind Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Broadwind Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IBC Advanced Alloys and Broadwind Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBC Advanced Alloys -3.62% -11.62% -4.57% Broadwind Energy -16.14% -22.71% -12.23%

Summary

IBC Advanced Alloys beats Broadwind Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding parts. It also provides tooling components for the automotive industry, consumer plastic tooling producers, oil and gas service industry, submarine and aircraft carrier producers and repair facilities, electronics industries, and general equipment manufacturers. In addition, the company offers Beralcast alloys, which are beryllium aluminum alloys used in disk drive armatures, automotive braking and structural components, and aerospace and satellite system components. It serves the aerospace, defense, oil and gas, welding, injection molding, and foundry markets. The company was formerly known as International Beryllium Corporation and changed its name to IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. in March 2009. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Franklin, Indiana. IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.(TSXV:IB) operates independently of Vangold Mining Corp. as of November 23, 2010.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers. The Gearing segment engineers, builds, and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel, and other industrial applications, as well as gear boxes. The Process Systems segment provides contract manufacturing services, including build-to-spec, kitting, fabrication, and inventory management that primarily supports natural gas turbine power generation market. Broadwind Energy, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and independent sales agents. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy, Inc. in 2008. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.