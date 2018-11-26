Comparing T3M (TTTM) and General Motors (GM)

T3M (OTCMKTS:TTTM) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get T3M alerts:

This table compares T3M and General Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T3M N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A General Motors $145.59 billion 0.36 -$3.86 billion $6.62 5.69

T3M has higher earnings, but lower revenue than General Motors.

Dividends

General Motors pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. T3M does not pay a dividend. General Motors pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for T3M and General Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T3M 0 0 0 0 N/A General Motors 1 5 10 0 2.56

General Motors has a consensus price target of $46.47, suggesting a potential upside of 23.42%. Given General Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe General Motors is more favorable than T3M.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.8% of General Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 89.7% of T3M shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of General Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares T3M and General Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T3M N/A N/A N/A General Motors 0.56% 25.81% 4.46%

Risk and Volatility

T3M has a beta of -1.55, suggesting that its share price is 255% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Motors has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

General Motors beats T3M on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T3M

T3 Motion, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets electric motor powered personal mobility vehicles to the professional and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers the T3 Series and the T3i Series ESV, which are three-wheel, front wheel drive, stand-up, electric personal mobility vehicles primarily for public and private security personnel. It also provides power modules and chargers; and accessories, including reversible rear tires, side-mount external storage packs, sun shades, front and rear turn indicator systems, and on-board video camera systems and digital video recorders for its T3 Series and T3i Series ESVs. In addition, the company offers T3Automatic License Plate Recognition System, a law enforcement tool that provides real-time knowledge and post-action criminal intelligence, monitoring, and analyzing of license plates; and various CCTV and camera systems. Further, it focuses on developing T3 Vision line, a consumer version of the T3 Series; R3 Series, an electric/hybrid vehicle, which is a plug-in hybrid vehicle that features a single, wide-stance wheel with two high-performance tires sharing one rear wheel; and third generation of the T3 Series units. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and manufacturer's representatives to law enforcement and securities firms. T3 Motion, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. On May 15, 2017, T3M Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California. The case was later converted to Chapter 7 liquidation on September 26, 2017.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names. The company also sells cars, trucks, and crossovers to dealers for consumer retail sales, as well as to fleet customers, including daily rental car companies, commercial fleet customers, leasing companies, and governments. In addition, it offers connected safety, security, and mobility solutions, as well as information technology services. Further, the company provides automotive financing services. General Motors Company was founded in 1897 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for T3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.