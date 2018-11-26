Comparing Trailblazer Resources (TBLZ) & Tupperware Brands (TUP)

Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) and Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Tupperware Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Tupperware Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trailblazer Resources and Tupperware Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A -$90,000.00 N/A N/A Tupperware Brands $2.26 billion 0.83 -$265.40 million $4.84 7.97

Trailblazer Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tupperware Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trailblazer Resources and Tupperware Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trailblazer Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Tupperware Brands 2 3 0 0 1.60

Tupperware Brands has a consensus target price of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.87%. Given Tupperware Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tupperware Brands is more favorable than Trailblazer Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Trailblazer Resources has a beta of 2.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tupperware Brands has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tupperware Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Trailblazer Resources does not pay a dividend. Tupperware Brands pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Trailblazer Resources and Tupperware Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A Tupperware Brands -8.73% -145.79% 16.80%

Summary

Tupperware Brands beats Trailblazer Resources on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trailblazer Resources

Trailblazer Resources, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products. The company was formerly known as Energy Composites Corporation and changed its name to Trailblazer Resources, Inc. in October 2011. Trailblazer Resources, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. The company sells its products directly to distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

