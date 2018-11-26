Conifex Timber (CFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.36

Conifex Timber Inc (TSE:CFF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.36 and last traded at C$2.40, with a volume of 49425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

CFF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.38.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$182.14 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Conifex Timber Inc will post 0.720000033882355 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

