ContentBox (BOX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.44 Million

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, ContentBox has traded down 47.4% against the dollar. One ContentBox token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Huobi, DDEX and Bilaxy. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.44 million and $1.22 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00021313 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00037519 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009761 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005627 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006247 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00002182 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 615,476,313 tokens. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DDEX, Huobi, Bilaxy and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

