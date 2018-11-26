Contrasting Avalon Globocare (AVCO) and Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

Avalon Globocare (OTCMKTS:AVCO) and Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avalon Globocare and Huron Consulting Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon Globocare $1.08 million 172.69 -$3.46 million N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group $807.74 million 1.48 -$170.11 million $2.15 24.72

Avalon Globocare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huron Consulting Group.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon Globocare and Huron Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon Globocare -365.09% -81.16% -44.88% Huron Consulting Group -2.23% 8.93% 4.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Avalon Globocare and Huron Consulting Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon Globocare 0 0 0 0 N/A Huron Consulting Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Huron Consulting Group has a consensus target price of $54.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.25%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than Avalon Globocare.

Risk & Volatility

Avalon Globocare has a beta of -2.03, meaning that its share price is 303% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huron Consulting Group has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.0% of Avalon Globocare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats Avalon Globocare on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon Globocare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology, as well as rehabilitation medicine. The company also develops proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic products leveraging exosome technology; and markets and distributes proprietary exosome isolation systems and related products to hospitals, as well as provides development services for hospitals. In addition, it owns and operates real property. The company has a strategic partnership Weill Cornell Medical College to co-develop technologies and bio-production of chimeric antigen receptor-T Therapy. Avalon GloboCare Corp. is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The company's Education segment offers management consulting and technology solutions related to business and technology strategy, financial management, operational and organizational effectiveness, research administration, and regulatory compliance for higher education institutions and academic medical centers. Its Business Advisory segment provides enterprise performance management, enterprise resource planning, business intelligence and analytics, customer relationship management, and data management services; and capital advisory, transaction advisory, operational improvement, restructuring and turnaround, valuation, and dispute advisory services. This segment also provides strategic solutions in the areas of R&D and product strategy commercial segmentation, corporate and financial strategy, compliance and operations, reimbursement and access strategy, commercial contracting strategy, fair market value analysis, lifecycle management, litigation and investigations, government pricing and transparency reporting, auditing and monitoring, and business process improvement. The company serves healthcare, education, pharmaceutical and medical device, financial services, energy and utilities, retail, aerospace, automotive, technology, telecommunications, consumer products, governmental, metals and mining, engineering and construction, hospitality and gaming, logistics, and manufacturing industries. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

