Contrasting Fly Leasing (FLY) & Avant Diagnostics (AVDX)

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) and Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of Fly Leasing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fly Leasing and Avant Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fly Leasing 15.32% 11.41% 1.80% Avant Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fly Leasing and Avant Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fly Leasing $353.25 million 0.99 $2.59 million $0.09 135.56 Avant Diagnostics $110,000.00 61.27 -$11.75 million N/A N/A

Fly Leasing has higher revenue and earnings than Avant Diagnostics.

Volatility and Risk

Fly Leasing has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avant Diagnostics has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fly Leasing and Avant Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fly Leasing 2 0 1 0 1.67 Avant Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fly Leasing currently has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 62.57%. Given Fly Leasing’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fly Leasing is more favorable than Avant Diagnostics.

Summary

Fly Leasing beats Avant Diagnostics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircrafts under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a portfolio of 85 aircrafts, including 73 narrow-body passenger aircrafts and 12 wide-body passenger aircrafts. Fly Leasing Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dún Laoghaire, Ireland.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary diagnostic tests that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It offers OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer; and MSPrecise, a DNA sequencing assay for the identification of patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis at first clinical presentation. The company is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

