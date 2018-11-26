Contrasting Nicholas Financial (NICK) & PwrCor (PWCO)

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) and PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Nicholas Financial has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PwrCor has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nicholas Financial and PwrCor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicholas Financial $83.92 million 1.68 -$1.09 million N/A N/A PwrCor $950,000.00 25.99 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

PwrCor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nicholas Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Nicholas Financial and PwrCor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicholas Financial -0.32% 2.88% 1.14% PwrCor -38.07% -534.87% -75.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Nicholas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Nicholas Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of PwrCor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nicholas Financial and PwrCor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicholas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A PwrCor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Nicholas Financial beats PwrCor on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated 60 branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

PwrCor Company Profile

PwrCor, Inc., doing business as Cornerstone Sustainable Energy, provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. It manages infrastructure projects, such as hospitals and universities for commercial and institutional customers. The company's projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services. It also commercializes engine technology that converts low-grade heat to mechanical energy for power generation. In addition, the company arranges or assists in project financing; arranges funding for infrastructure projects; and arranges leasing and other financing arrangements for engines, as well as participations in power purchase agreements from developed projects. It serves domestic non-profit institutions and organizations; the waste-heat-to-energy and geothermal marketplace; and the independent power producer market. The company was formerly known as Receivable Acquisition & Management Corporation and changed its name to PwrCor, Inc. in March 2017. PwrCor, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

