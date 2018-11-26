Contrasting Novanta (NOVT) & Manhattan Scientifics (MHTX)

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 6.18% 18.95% 8.74% Manhattan Scientifics N/A -46.94% -30.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Novanta and Manhattan Scientifics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 1 1 0 2.50 Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Novanta presently has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.37%. Given Novanta’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Novanta is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Risk and Volatility

Novanta has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Novanta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novanta and Manhattan Scientifics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $521.29 million 4.54 $60.05 million $1.60 42.38 Manhattan Scientifics $140,000.00 53.38 $1.54 million N/A N/A

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Scientifics.

Summary

Novanta beats Manhattan Scientifics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. Its Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; surgical displays and operating room integration technologies; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal printers; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The company's Precision Motion segment offers optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and system integrators under the Cambridge Technology, Lincoln Laser, ExoTec Precision, Synrad, Laser Quantum, WOM, Lemke, NDS, NDSsi, Reach Technology, JADAK, Skyetek, ThingMagic, Photo Research, General Scanning, Celera Motion, MicroE, Applimotion, and Westwind brands. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator company, focuses on the technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies in the areas of nanotechnology applications in medicine in the United States. It develops cancer detection technology and nanostructured metal technologies. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

