Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Position Lifted by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,054,418 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $719,163,000 after purchasing an additional 323,559 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 23.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $616,595,000 after purchasing an additional 502,783 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 13.5% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 937,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $259,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 761,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 225.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 738,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $204,765,000 after purchasing an additional 511,518 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $2,726,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,705 shares in the company, valued at $10,235,150.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Randal Golden sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.86, for a total value of $477,513.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at $318,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,809 shares of company stock worth $20,740,667 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer set a $270.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.22.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $270.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $216.47 and a 52-week high of $280.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.07). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.44 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/cooper-companies-inc-coo-position-lifted-by-piedmont-investment-advisors-inc.html.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.