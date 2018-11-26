CORDA Investment Management LLC. Acquires 1,800 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SSI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its position in AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 49,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $180.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $39.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Scotiabank set a $32.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.35.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/corda-investment-management-llc-acquires-1800-shares-of-att-inc-t.html.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.