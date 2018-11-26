Cornerstone Advisory LLC Acquires 96,257 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,257 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 47.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 316.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $53.09 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $59.45.

