Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,878,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,835,000 after buying an additional 2,572,017 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,990,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,226,000 after buying an additional 876,934 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1,555.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 389,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after buying an additional 365,554 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,147,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,803,000 after buying an additional 316,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,873,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,792,000 after buying an additional 306,497 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $54.35 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $52.30 and a twelve month high of $65.20.

WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/cornerstone-advisory-llc-boosts-holdings-in-vanguard-global-ex-u-s-real-estate-etf-vnqi.html.

