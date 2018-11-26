Cornerstone Metals Inc (CVE:CCC) shares dropped 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 160,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 218,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cornerstone Metals (CCC) Shares Down 7.7%” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/cornerstone-metals-ccc-shares-down-7-7.html.

About Cornerstone Metals (CVE:CCC)

Cornerstone Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and gold minerals. It holds a 100% interest in the West Jerome property located in Jerome, Arizona. It also holds interest in the Carlin Vanadium project, which comprises 72 contiguous unpatented mineral claims covering an area of 1,140 acres located in Elko County, Nevada.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.