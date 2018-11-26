Coty (COTY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Coty has lagged the industry in the past year due to continued weakness in its Consumer Beauty unit, which along with supply-chain hurdles marred first-quarter fiscal 2019 results. During the quarter, revenues missed the consensus mark due to supply-chain hurdles in all divisions. In fact, the Consumer Beauty unit also saw underlying weakness, owing to soft mass beauty categories, competition and weakness in some developed markets. The unit is also expected to remain soft in the second quarter. Nonetheless, management expects reverting to LFL sales growth in Luxury and Professional Beauty units, which witnessed underlying growth in the first quarter on the back of robust innovations and solid demand. Moreover, the company is on track with saving efforts, which provided some cushion to operating income. Also, Coty is making solid efforts to solve the supply-chain woes, though full recovery is expected in the fiscal third quarter.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 price objective on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price objective on Coty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

COTY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 181,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,047,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Coty has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.47.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, CEO Pierre Laubies bought 2,308,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $20,060,404.43. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,308,447 shares in the company, valued at $20,060,404.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab bought 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $31,954,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 291,138,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,086,523.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,623,447 shares of company stock valued at $129,658,004. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coty by 819,570.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,836,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,939,000 after acquiring an additional 24,832,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,828,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,077,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,872,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894,234 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,090,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coty by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,742,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

