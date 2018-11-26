Cowen Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for AdvanSix (ASIX)

Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AdvanSix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 28th.

NYSE:ASIX opened at $26.49 on Friday. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $789.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $368.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $50,103.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,313.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $149,977 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 148.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 161.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 3.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 91,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

