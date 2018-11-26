CR SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY (TVIX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in CR SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY (NASDAQ:TVIX) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 628,864 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.74% of CR SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in CR SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY in the third quarter valued at about $1,618,000.

CR SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. CR SUISSE AG NA/VELOCITY has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $154.70.

