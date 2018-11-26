Credence Coin (CRDNC) Price Hits $0.0059

Credence Coin (CURRENCY:CRDNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Credence Coin has a total market cap of $20,076.00 and $0.00 worth of Credence Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Credence Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Credence Coin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000197 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded down 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credence Coin Profile

Credence Coin (CRDNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. Credence Coin’s total supply is 9,227,006 coins and its circulating supply is 3,427,006 coins. Credence Coin’s official website is credence-coin.com. Credence Coin’s official Twitter account is @credencecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Credence Coin Coin Trading

Credence Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credence Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credence Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credence Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

