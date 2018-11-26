Credit Suisse AG Sells 306,859 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,859 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Dollar General worth $59,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dollar General by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 22,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $2,501,835.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,783.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DG opened at $105.86 on Monday. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $85.54 and a 12-month high of $118.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Dollar General had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Dollar General from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Dollar General from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Dollar General to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/26/credit-suisse-ag-sells-306859-shares-of-dollar-general-corp-dg.html.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.