Credit Suisse AG Sells 9,819 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 394,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $55,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $134.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.38 and a twelve month high of $179.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 63.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.70%.

Illinois Tool Works declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $148.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $134.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.18.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

