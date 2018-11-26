Credit Suisse Group (CS) Bonds Trading 1.3% Higher

An issue of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) bonds rose 1.3% against their face value during trading on Monday. The debt issue has a 7.25% coupon and will mature on September 12, 2049. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $97.50 and were trading at $98.00 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Credit Suisse Group stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.09. 3,200,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,070. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,515,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,469,000 after acquiring an additional 344,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,538,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,776,000 after buying an additional 66,330 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,887,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,197,000 after buying an additional 58,095 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,333,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after buying an additional 202,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after buying an additional 936,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

